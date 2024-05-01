Mason City Council Reports Strong Revenue Streams

The Mason City Council was made aware of the current state of revenues coming into the city. According to City Administrator Aaron Burnett, this is good news for present and future projects which the city needs to have done.

Burnett emphasizes that the council is prudent when coming up with a workable budget and the extra monies are very beneficial for unexpected costs.

Some of these projects are very important to the function of the city and Burnett highlighted one of them.

Burnett is hoping that this increased revenue trend will continue to benefit the city and its residents.