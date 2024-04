Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/30/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking this highlighted link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

3. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

4. Discussion regarding resolution for obstructions over tile lines.

5. Discuss, with possible action, invoice for DD 37 Lat 19.

6. Open Forum.

7. Consider for approval County claims.