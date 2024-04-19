Garner to Deal with Nuisance Control Issues

The Garner City Council met this week to address the issue of nuisance control issues. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt first spoke about the problem that he sees occasionally in Garner.

Schmidt explained that there are some issues where people are parking vehicles in front yards.

Councilwoman Marline Lewerke wanted clarification on the current regulations on the books in Garner.

Schmidt stated that the city had rules in place, but over time, things have changed.

The city has been receiving a number of complaints from concerned residents over the issues according to Schmidt.

The council voted to have Garner City Administrator Jim Collins draft a resolution that would apply to many of the issues that the city is being asked to address.