More Storms Could Hit the Area Tuesday Night

The National Weather Service is predicting some heavy storm activity in the area on Tuesday night.

Winnebago, Wright, Humboldt, and Hancock Counties along with all points west are included in areas of slight to moderate risk. Worth, Cerro Gordo, and Franklin Counties along with all points east are considered to be in a marginal risk.

The likely timing of these storms is between 4pm and 11pm. They are expected to enter west central and northwest Iowa by late afternoon and move south and east across the state through the evening. These will be scattered severe storms in nature.

There remains the possibility of hail, damaging winds, and a possible tornado associated with the storms. Officials with the National Weather Service encourage everyone to take cover when the storms arrive. Keep it with KIOW or B103 for further details. You can also access the KIOW and B103 mobile apps, kiow.com, or b1031.com for the most up to date weather information.