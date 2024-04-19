Our Town to be Presented by BrickStreet Theater

The BrickStreet Theater Company is presenting a staple in theatrical works entitled Our Town. It is a masterful work that challenges the actors onstage with barely any sets or props so they must create the image in the minds of the audience.

Joy Newcom is involved in the production.

The show offers a quality cast from throughout the area.

Newcom explained that the showtimes are coming very soon at the BrickStreet Theater on Highway 69 on the south side of Forest City.

Tickets will be available at the door. Preordering tickets can be done by calling (641) 585-1800 or going to brickstreettheatre.org.

The show is family oriented and takes us back to a time without the modern conveniences such as cell phones and computers which occupy much of our time today according to Newcom.