Britt Hires Their Pool Managers for the Season

Summer is coming up quickly and with it the opening of summer facilities like pools. In Britt, the city council has been making preparations for the pool season including the hiring of a pool manager and assistant. According to City Administrator Elizabeth Ibarra, the process has yielded two recommendations.

The council approved the moves, but Ibarra was asked if interviews were conducted for the Assistant Pool Manager. Mayor Jim Nelson explained that options were given to the candidates.

The pool is slated to open this summer.