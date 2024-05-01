National Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day Approaching

National Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day is one week from today (Wednesday) on May 8th and organizers in Iowa say this year’s event promises to be the biggest yet. Matt Burkey, the Iowa Safe Routes to School manager for the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says they’re working to get more schools registered statewide to take part.

This is the 13th year Iowa will be taking part in the effort and Burkey says more than 40 schools will be joining in, including Ottumwa.

Burkey says the annual event is dedicated to promoting healthier, more sustainable communities.

Schools and districts across Iowa are taking part in the event on a variety of levels.

He says the benefits of walking, biking, and rolling to school include reduced traffic congestion and pollution, enhanced community connections, and improved health and well-being for students and families.

walkbiketoschool.org/registration