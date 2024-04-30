Mason City Redirects Highway 18 Complaints

Drivers who have been heading into Mason City from either Clear Lake or I-35 are being detoured due to road construction issues. Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett.

Drivers are rerouted from Highway 18 and sent south to Highway 122, then back north after a few blocks back to Highway 18. Burnett says the city is not involved with this project, but drivers have options.

Drivers will have to contend with the bridge work for the foreseeable future.