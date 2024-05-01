Obits

Lucille F. (Pray) Dawson

Dows

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer2 mins agoLast Updated: May 1, 2024

Lucille F. (Pray) Dawson, 90, of Dows, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in
Dows, with Pastor Anita Nuetzman. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue
East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
114 East Ellsworth Street
Dows, Iowa 50071
515-532-2233

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer2 mins agoLast Updated: May 1, 2024
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button