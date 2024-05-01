Lucille F. (Pray) Dawson, 90, of Dows, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in

Dows, with Pastor Anita Nuetzman. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM- 7:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue

East in Clarion.

