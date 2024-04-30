Gladys Veridean Wolters, age 102, died, Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond surrounded by family. Public services will be held in Meservey, Iowa on May 11th at 1:30 PM at the First Reformed Church of Meservey. Graveside services will follow at the Meservey Cemetery with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond is handling funeral arrangements.

One of the Greatest Generations, Gladys was born to Erwin and Ella (Ulrich) Boeck on her family farm June 13th, 1921, in the Shelby Township of Amboy Minnesota; the second eldest of six children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She graduated from Amboy High School in 1939.

After high school, while visiting her friend Violet (Kaduce) Wolters in Belmond, Iowa, Gladys met and, for a while, dated her future husband, Clarence (Tommy) Wolters.

Wanting to travel, she ventured to Chicago to work in a restaurant for a short time before boarding a bus for a visit to New York with her roommate. She spoke fondly of climbing the steps of the Statue of Liberty and being amazed at how she looked down at the Atlantic Ocean thinking, “What a wonderful creation of God”.

She returned to Chicago feeling restless. This feeling led her back to Belmond, Iowa to see her girlfriend Violet, but mostly hoping to reconnect with Tommy. She was pleasantly surprised to find him still single, four months later, on December 31st, 1941, Gladys married the love of her life Clarence (Tommy) Wolters, in Columbia, Missouri. Shortly after, the USA entered World War II. Gladys and Tommy participated in the War efforts by working at the North American Aviation Plant in Kansas City. Gladys was one of the many Rosie the Riveters on the B52 bomber assembly line, while Tommy did soldering and riveting inside the wings on the B25s.

After the war, Gladys and Tommy settled in Alexander, Iowa, where they spent most of their life farming corn and soybeans. They were blessed with one daughter, Judy Ann, in 1946. Gladys worked outside the home at Hensel Egg and Produce candling eggs, as well as Aldinger’s Grocery in Alexander.

Gladys enjoyed all aspects of farm life, especially her large, beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. Gladys was very proud of her Hyline White Leghorn chickens. She was awarded a trophy from Ed Hensel for the most eggs produced in a year. She loved baking, cooking, and crafting. She was always planning the next meal and provided beautiful baked goods and meals for family, Church family and friends. She was a devoted member of the First Reformed Church of Meservey, Iowa. She was also a long-time active member of the Churches Women’s Guild R.C.W.M., the over 60’s Club, and Senior Citizens Club. She enjoyed using her creative talents decorating the church bulletin boards for many years. He daughter, Judy, was active in 4H, and Gladys enjoyed being a 4H leader for many years.

Gladys carried her competitive spirit and sharp intellect to the end. She always looked forward to bingo, Rummikub, checkers, word searches, and crossword puzzles. She especially loved winning! She described herself as “lucky” at winning raffles. Gladys was an avid reader, including the Bible many times over, and winning several reading competitions for the most read books in a year from the Ladies Guild. Gladys had a great memory and easily recited famous literature and speeches. As her eyes failed her, she enjoyed books on tape from the library. Gladys is remembered by her fast-paced step. She enjoyed long walks and bicycle rides. She enjoyed her stationary bike until just a few years before she passed. Gladys loved fashion and enjoyment matching her outfits and accessories and loved getting her hair done.

Gladys was a strong and humble woman, passionately devoted to her family, whom she dedicated her time and many thoughtful gestures to. Gladys and Tommy would host their two granddaughters from Idaho in the summer months for many years. She loved them dearly and taught them many things including cooking, baking, counted cross stitch, and crazy quilting. All three could be seen riding bikes down the county roads looking for cattails to take home. She took the girls to church, Bible School, visiting cousins and many trips to the Belmond city pool. She will be remembered by her family for always having a batch of homemade raisin filled cookies on hand.

In 1980, Tommy and Gladys retired from the farm and moved to Belmond, Iowa. She continued to work as a housekeeper at Belmond Community Hospital for several years. The love of her life, Clarence (Tommy) Wolters passed away in 1991, leaving her a widow for 33 years.

Gladys is survived by her daughter Judy Ann (Patrick) O’Brien of Sandpoint, Idaho. Two granddaughters, Dee Ann (Smith) Spalding of Hope, Idaho and her husband Vance, Debra Ann (Smith) Beery and her husband Mike of Seatle, Washington. Five great grandchildren: Erik Spalding, Emily (Tyson) Spalding-League, Lauren (AJ) Vega-Spalding, Grace Beery, and Gavin Beery. Two great-great grandchildren, Dawson Lee Vega, and Maze Vance League. One sister-in-law Arline (Dephin) Boeck, of Winnebago, Minnesota and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents Erwing and Ella (Ulrich) Boeck, her husband of almost 50 years, Clarence (Tommy) Wolters, and all five siblings: Elta Pederson, Melburn Boeck, Ronald Boeck, Dephin Boeck, and Lucille Sorenson.

