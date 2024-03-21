Charlene (Kaiser) Merkle, age 89 of Forest City, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City, IA.

A funeral service for Charlene will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Burial will take place at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wichita Falls, Texas at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Good Samaritan Center Ice Cream machine fundraiser.