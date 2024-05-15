23-24 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 26

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at GHV. Bella Schisel had a tremendous week for GHV, helping them win three games.

Against Humboldt, she had five goals and four assists.

Against HD-CAL, she had three goals and one assist.

Against IFA, she had the sole goal helping GHV win the conference title.

This week, she scored nine goals and had five assists. The Cardinals scored 21 goals, so Schisel had a foot in 15 of the 21 GHV goals.