Planting Progress Slowed by Rains

Planting progress was slowed again last week by wet conditions. The USDA crop report says there just two days suitable for field work due to the rain. The amount of corn planted went from 47 to 57% which is now one week behind last year — after being just two days back the week before. Soybean planting moved from 30 to 39% complete and is now also one week behind last year’s pace.

While the rain has slowed planting, it has helped continue to push back the drought conditions. DNR Hydrologist Tim Hall says the timing of the rain has been important.

He says there has been some flooding, but the lack of soil moisture has kept that down.

The USDA weekly report shows 92% of topsoil moisture is now adequate or at a surplus — compared to 73% that showed adequate or surplus moisture one week ago.