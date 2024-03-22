Lake Mills to Hold Two Public Hearings on Monday

The Lake Mills City Council will meet in special session beginning at 5pm on Monday. The meeting will be broken up into two special meetings. The first will be to hold a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2025 proposed tax levy.

The second meeting will be to set a Public Hearing on the City of Lake Mills Fiscal Year 2024/2025 Budget.

The special session will beat the Lake Mills City Hall and the public is invited to attend and voice their opinions to the council.