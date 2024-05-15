Worth Board Wrangles Over Need for Compensation Committee

Each county in the state of Iowa has a compensation committee which preliminarily determines what, if any, raises elected officials should get in the next fiscal year. The recommendation is not final because the board of supervisors in the county will have the final ruling. In years past, the supervisors could maintain or cut the recommended pay increase percentage.

A recent omnibus bill now mandates that the supervisors can dispense with the compensation board and make their own recommendations, even for themselves, or maintain a compensation board and either increase, maintain, or slash the recommendation from them.

Supervisor A. J. Stone made clear that he was unsure which direction the county should go.

Third District Supervisor Enos Loberg detailed some of the new responsibilities for either the supervisors or the compensation board.

Members of the Compensation Board are volunteer positions and receive no compensation of any form for the work that they do. Now the duties of the members of the compensation board will expand according to Loberg.

Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus is concerned that the state has provided no direction on how all of this is to be done.

The county is waiting on the procedures from the state and has not committed to changing the way the county goes through compensation changes for elected officials.