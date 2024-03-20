Winnebago Road Crews Looking into Road Culverts

The Winnebago County Road Department is busy looking into the county culverts as a part of their spring projects. Drivers along some of these inspection routes should be careful of crews and equipment. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders believes the process is necessary for a complete understanding of the situation in the county.

The process is detail oriented and allows the department to know just what the situation is with some if not all of the culverts in the county. Meinders stated that crews are assessing the culverts for several different criteria.

The crews are concentrating on road crossing culverts and not driveway culverts. Many of these are already catalogued according to Meinders.

Meinders is trying to keep his department up to date on these and other issues in order to provide better service to county residents.