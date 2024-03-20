North Iowa School Board Hears About Exceptional Student Performance

The North Iowa Community School District has been seeing tremendous gains in a number of areas. According to North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson, one of the areas that was discussed at the school board meeting on Monday was in the fine arts.

The board was very excited to hear about the music program and the success of the student show.

Erickson stated that the board also took into account student safety.

The two steps were recommended by local law enforcement as a means of better protecting the faculty, staff, and students at the school.

The added protection for checking in allows the school staff to confirm that there are no issues at the lone available entrance.

Erickson and the board continue to look into even more safety systems and protections for everyone at the school.