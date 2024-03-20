Garner Considers Golf Course Bridge Inspection

The Garner City Council was made aware of an annual inspection to be done on a bridge in the Garner Golf Course. Mayor Tim Schmidt explained what was happening.

Safety is of prime concern for both the city and the golfers that patronize the course. This is why the city takes the effort to make sure the old bridge is workable and safe according to Schmidt.

The bridge is used a lot during the golfing season according to patrons and Schmidt. The inspections are necessary due to its construction.

Already golfers have taken advantage of recent warm temperatures to shake off the rust and play a few holes. That is why the council took it upon themselves to get the inspection done now before the golf season begins locally.