Winnebago County Releases it’s Budget Statement Mailing

Property owners in Iowa will soon receive a new mailing which will contain information about the proposed property tax rates for taxes payable in September 2024 and March 2025. This statement is not a property tax bill. Iowa Code 24.2A requires a budget statement be mailed to property owners by March 20th of each year. You should receive a statement if you expect to receive a property tax statement in September. The budget statement will include state-specified information related to proposed local government budgets and proposed property tax rates. The budgets may be lowered after the hearings but not raised.

Included on the statement is the impact of the proposed school, city, and county property tax rates on both a $100,000 residential property and $100,000 commercial property. The actual impact of the tax rates on your property could be quite different than the examples, which do not factor any change in the assessed value. If your property value was recently reassessed to a higher amount, the example on the statement will not accurately reflect the effect of your valuation increase.

Taxpayers owning more than one property may receive multiple letters if those properties are in different tax districts.

The budget statement will include the following information:

 Date, time, and location of public hearings to consider proposed property tax rates for the next fiscal year.

 Phone number and website for each associated taxing authority

 Comparison of current, effective, and proposed tax rates information

 Comparison of how current taxes are distributed and would be distributed in the proposed budget.

Additional information regarding the budget statement will be made available online at

https://dom.iowa.gov/property-taxes on or after March 20, 2024.