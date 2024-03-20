WCTA to Host FGN Iowa Clash

WCTA announced its role as a Community Host for the upcoming FGN Iowa Clash, a statewide virtual esports tournament featuring Rocket League. The tournament will take place from April 26-28th and will be open to gamers in schools or communities with a participating Community Host.

The FGN Clash Series – Iowa Event will feature a 3 vs. 3 format and will be played in a single- elimination structure. Players will compete for a prize purse totaling $7,500. The breakdown of the prize money is as follows:

– First Place: $4,200

– Second Place: $2,100

– Third Place: $900

– Fourth Place: $300

To be eligible to participate, players must not be current RLCS players, and at least one team member must live at an address serviceable by a Community Host or attend a school sponsored by a Community Host. Participants must also be 13 years of age or older.

We are thrilled to host the FGN Iowa Clash and provide an exciting opportunity for local gamers to showcase their skills said Mark Thoma, CEO. Many local gamers play and compete on our fiber internet network, and we are excited to see them take on gamers across

Iowa in this tournament.”

Registration for the tournament is open now and closes on April 19, 2024. Gamers interested in participating can learn more and register at fibergamingnetwork.com/iowaclash.