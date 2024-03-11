Forest City Explores Replacing Lockers at the Aquatic Center

The Forest City Council has learned of a need by the Parks and Recreation Department to replace part of the lockers at the aquatic center. Sue Edmundson is the director of the department and is being proactive about according to City Administrator Daisy Huffman.

Huffman expressed that they were very impressed with the locker system and its durability considering the amount of usage lockers get during the swimming season.

She also stated that the project is not intended to replace all of the lockers just yet.

The hope is to be ready for the swimming season in late May and early June.

The council approved the quote for the lockers.