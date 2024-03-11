Worth County Supervisors Meeting 3/11/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link above.

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. Approval of minutes

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. FY25 Health Insurance Premium Rate Schedule

13. Discussion/Possible Action – Hay ground at Secondary Roads site

14. Kaylee Langrell/Grant Terry – Introductory presentation on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions – 9:00 A.M.

15. Resolution 2024-07 Public Hearing – Proposed Sale of County Property

16. Resolution 2024-08 Public Hearing to Receive Bids, Sell and Convey the Interests of Worth County Property

17. Water System Improvement Project

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. EMS Continued Discussion

20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

21. Budget Update/Discussion

22. Department Head Discussion

23. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

24. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

25. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City – 11:30 A.M.

b. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.

c. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-15, 2024

d. Public Hearing on Designation of Expanded Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and on Proposed Urban Renewal Plan Amendment – March 18 – 9:00 A.M.

e. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – March 25 – 10:00 A.M.

f. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25 – District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.

g. Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 1

Adjourn