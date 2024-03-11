Worth County Supervisors Meeting 3/11/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting by clicking on the link above.
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. FY25 Health Insurance Premium Rate Schedule
13. Discussion/Possible Action – Hay ground at Secondary Roads site
14. Kaylee Langrell/Grant Terry – Introductory presentation on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions – 9:00 A.M.
15. Resolution 2024-07 Public Hearing – Proposed Sale of County Property
16. Resolution 2024-08 Public Hearing to Receive Bids, Sell and Convey the Interests of Worth County Property
17. Water System Improvement Project
18. WINN-WORTH BETCO
19. EMS Continued Discussion
20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
21. Budget Update/Discussion
22. Department Head Discussion
23. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
24. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
25. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City – 11:30 A.M.
b. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.
c. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-15, 2024
d. Public Hearing on Designation of Expanded Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and on Proposed Urban Renewal Plan Amendment – March 18 – 9:00 A.M.
e. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – March 25 – 10:00 A.M.
f. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25 – District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.
g. Set Public Hearing Date to Adopt FY25 Budget – April 1
Adjourn