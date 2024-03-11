Stone Addresses the E-Verify Bill

The Iowa Senate now takes up the measure regarding the electronic verification of potential employees. State Representative Henry Stone of Forest City explained that there is a reason why the measure is being considered.

Stone played a key role the last time that the measure went before the House.

The new measure contains provisions that are a problem for many business and industry officials.

Federal funds are available to help in utilizing E-Verify but are rarely used. Stone wants to see some changes to the measure in order to make it viable and useable for small businesses.

The measure continues to move forward in the Iowa Legislature.