Ernst Calls on Senate to Pass Sarah’s Law

After another young American lost her life at the hands of an illegal immigrant, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today spoke on the Senate floor and renewed her call for the Senate to pass Sarah’s Law to require federal law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person.

Eight years ago, on the night of her graduation, Sarah Root, a 21-year-old from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was struck and killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk – three times over the legal limit. Due to a gap in federal law, Sarah’s killer was released by federal law enforcement and never faced justice.

After Democrats obstructed her effort and advocated against detaining violent illegal immigrants, Ernst pushed back and promised to continue the fight to pass Sarah’s Law.