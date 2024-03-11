Feenstra Votes to Detain Illegal Immigrants Who Commit Theft, Burglary, or Shoplifting

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Laken Riley Act in honor of 22-year-old Laken Riley who was murdered by an illegal immigrant while out on a run. This legislation specifically requires Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to take custody of illegal immigrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny, or shoplifting.

In 2022, the illegal immigrant was apprehended by border patrol but later released. Upon his release, he was later found guilty of shoplifting in Georgia and ultimately released once again.

“As a father of four, my heart breaks for the family and friends of Laken Riley. Tragically, due to the Biden administration’s open-border policies and the unprecedented national security crisis that they have created, Laken was murdered by an illegal immigrant who was apprehended at the border and later released. This criminal then participated in a shoplifting incident in Georgia, and once again, thanks to liberal soft-on-crime policies, was released from custody. It’s outrageous,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Any illegal immigrant who commits theft, burglary, or shoplifting must be immediately detained by law enforcement and answer for their crimes. We cannot allow these criminals to roam our streets and threaten public safety. I voted for the Laken Riley Act because illegal immigrants who steal, burglarize, and harass American citizens must be jailed and appropriately punished.”

This legislation also encourages President Biden to end his “catch-and-release” policies, increase immigration enforcement, reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” and end the abuse of parole authority.

