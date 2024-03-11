Steven “Beave” Eisenman, 41, of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral service for Steve Eisenman will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt. Burial will be

at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 15 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at

the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839