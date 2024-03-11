Obits
Steven “Beave” Eisenman
Britt
Steven “Beave” Eisenman, 41, of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
Funeral service for Steve Eisenman will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt. Burial will be
at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 15 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at
the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Chapel
178 Center Street West
Britt, Iowa 50423
641-843-3839