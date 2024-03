HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: State Scores and Updated Brackets 3/7/24

Thursday was the semifinal day for 2A, 3A, and 4A, setting up the championship games today.

Class 2A

#1 Western Christian 76 #5 Treynor 45

#2 Hudson 54 #6 Unity Christian 51

Championship Game Today at 3:00 PM

#1 Western Christian vs. #2 Hudson 54

Class 3A

#4 Davenport Assumption 61 #1 Decorah 53 OT

#2 Waverly-Shell Rock 76 MOC-Floyd Valley 66

Championship Game Today at 5:00 PM

#2 Waverly-Shell Rock 76 vs. #4 Davenport Assumption 61

Class 4A

#1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 Ankeny 51

#2 Valley, W Des Moines 66 #5 Bettendorf 46

Championship Game Today at 7:00 PNM

#1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 63 vs. #2 Valley, W Des Moines 66