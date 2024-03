James C. Wagner, 70, of Webster City, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City.

Private family graveside service will be held June 7th , which was his parents wedding anniversary & Dad’s birthday.

Memorials can be given to your favorite Humane Society or charity.

