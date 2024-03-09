North Iowa Outdoors: Paddlers be Patient

Iowa’s been on a weather rollercoaster lately, with record high temperatures in the 70’s along with subzero wind chills and snow. While the forecast calls for more above-normal temps this week, most Iowans should keep their kayaks and canoes in the shed for now. Todd Robertson, the river programs outreach coordinator for the Iowa DNR, says paddlers ought to wait for steady warmth to allow water temperatures to rise, and it could be April or longer.

That also means never paddling alone. He says water temperatures in most areas of Iowa are in the low to mid 40’s right now.

Air temperatures have been all over the map lately, but large bodies of water take time to warm up, so it may be at least a month before it’s safe for lesser experienced paddlers to load up their boats.

Robertson says he recently spotted some paddlers on a central Iowa river.

Cold water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly, Robertson says, if you fall into the water at current temperatures. Whatever the weather, he recommends paddlers always wear a life jacket, let a friend or loved one know where you’re going and when you’ll be back, and bring a dry bag with extra clothing to change into should you get wet.