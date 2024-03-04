Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Council Meeting 3/4/24 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/633549589
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday beginning at 7pm. The proposed agenda is as follows:
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
PUBLIC HEARING – Regarding Environmental Review for State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Application for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes, 02/20/2024
-
Approve Invoices
-
Approve Liquor License renewal for Kwik Star
-
-
NEW BUSINESS
-
Authorize Mayor to sign the Environmental Information Document (EID) for the State Revolving Fund (SRF) Loan Application for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements
-
Resolution 23-24-30 To provide for a notice of hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project and the taking of bids therefore
-
Quotes to replace transfer switch at the light plant
-
Discuss Power Surge on February 28th at Sunset Court
-
Discuss posting for Lineman position
-
Approve the quote for 2024 Street Patches
-
Approve the quote to replace lockers at the pool
-
Authorize refund of Library donation to Barb Lovick
-
Payroll Change Notice – Michelle Craft hired as new Administrative Clerk
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT