Iowa Delegation to Biden: Now Is the Time to Approve Summer 2024 E-15 Sales

Senate Agriculture Committee member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is leading the entire Iowa delegation in calling on President Biden for a waiver authorizing E-15 sales this summer. The letter – signed by Sen. Joni Ernst and Reps. Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn, Randy Feenstra and Mariannette Miller-Meeks – underscores the geopolitical significance of immediate, uninterrupted access to E-15, as well as its importance for Iowa drivers and individuals along the ethanol supply chain.

“As we expressed to Administrator Regan last week, we remain concerned that delaying implementation until 2025 will have devastating effects on biofuels producers, farmers, and families across the country, and especially in Iowa. Additionally, Russia continues to weaponize its energy resources, and the OPEC+ cartel is still artificially manipulating supplies to hurt American families,” the Iowa lawmakers wrote.

“We the undersigned urge you to once again issue an emergency waiver to allow for the summertime sale of E-15, extending the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver from June 1 through September 15. The summertime sale of E-15 has supported farmers, created and sustained jobs, reduced our dependence on foreign oil, and given consumers a choice at the pump,” they continued.

