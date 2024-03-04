Dianne L. Dethmers Paca,83, of Garner, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2024, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8th at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dianne Paca Scholarship Fund or the donor’s charity of choice.

Dianne Lue Dethmers Paca, the daughter of John and Edna (Griffeth) Dethmers, was born June 4, 1940, in Worthington, Minnesota. She attended the rural schools of Concord Township, Hancock County during her kindergarten and first grade years and Garner Elementary School for 2nd and 3rd grade. She then moved with her family to Albert Lea where she attended school until 9th grade. The family then returned to Garner and Dianne graduated from Garner High School in 1958. Dianne continued her education at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri, Drake University and NIACC. After college, she taught 5th grade from 1960 to 1961 at Britt Elementary School. On July 30, 1960, she married Kenneth Paca at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. They made their home on the Paca family farm northwest of Garner where they farmed and raised their family. In 2008, they retired and moved to Garner. Dianne and Kenneth wintered in Tucson, Arizona for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, watching sports, anything music-related and most of all people.

She was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. Dianne was the first woman to be elected to the Garner-Hayfield School board and as a Hancock County supervisor. She also served on the boards of the Iowa Department of Public Education, Vision Iowa, and NIACC. Dianne was very involved in 4-H and many local women’s clubs including PEO, Progressive Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and bridge clubs.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Kenneth of Garner; three children, Patti (David) Beinhorn of Tucson, AZ, Mark (Wendy) Paca of Clear Lake, and Kent Paca of Dubuque; three grandchildren, Morgan (Sophia), Chase and Anna Paca; her sister, Jacki Ellingrod of Waukee; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Kenneth’s parents, Frank and Emma Paca; brothers-in-law, Leonard (Monica) Paca, Ray (Jean Ann) Paca, George (Madelyn) Paca and Bill Ellingrod.