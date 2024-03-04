Winnebago Industries is Presenting at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (LIVE)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, has Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bryan Hughes and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Intelligence, Ray Posadas presenting at the 45th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday at 7:05 a.m.

A live webcast of the presentation is available by clicking this link: http://investor.wgo.net.

The event will be archived and available for replay for 90 days.