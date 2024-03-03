Colleen Erica Menagh, age 31 of Thompson, Iowa died unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, following a brief illness.

A memorial service celebrating Colleen’s life will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Avenue in Thompson, Iowa, with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Her family will be at the church an hour before to greet people.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, near her mom Ruth and uncle Steve.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills has been entrusted with Colleen’s care.