E. Joe Lagasse, 85, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Summit House Assisted Living in Britt.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Inurnment will be at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.