Winnebago County Partially Approves Compensation Board Recommendation

The Winnebago County Compensation Board meets annually to determine the pay scales of elected officials. This past January, the board opted for a 4% increase in pay to match cost of living increases. This was down from a 7% increase handed down in January of 2023.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have the final say in the level of increases and opted to reduce the 2024 increases by one third. According to Supervisor Terry Durby, there may have been some confusion about the reduction.

The supervisors made the correction in the posted minutes from last week to reflect the change.