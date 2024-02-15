Jim Deibler, Jr., 82, of Miller, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at his home under hospice care after a frustrating battle with cancer.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 23, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, February 22nd at St. Boniface Catholic Church with a Scriptural wake service at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Merle James “Jim” Deibler, Jr., the third of fifteen children of Merle and Ireta (Ross) Deibler was born October 1, 1941, in Miller, Iowa. He attended Miller Elementary School and graduated from Garner High School with the class of 1959. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1964 to 1970. He was the long-term “Mayor” of Miller – reminding everyone that “all roads leader to Miller!” Always a mechanic, inventor, and Ford guy, Jim started his working career at Ford garages in Garner and Forest City. He made enough to enhance his racing car projects, eventually building from scratch his hot rod, then many years later tearing it apart bolt by bolt to make sure no one got hurt driving it. He worked five years for Hancock County Road Maintenance, completing his working career with 25-plus years at Winnebago Industries designing metal fixtures and frames from scrap. Jim designed the original rotational molded plastic frame later patented by Winnebago. Jim was an amazing self-taught, one-man designer, fabricator, inventor, and mechanic with no limits, except time, to his creative abilities. He built his first home and completely remodeled his current home. Jim proudly designed his circular staircase, tractor replicas, and motor inventions/modifications and made 60-plus oak stools for his family members.

He was a lifetime member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner.

Jim is survived by his sisters, Donna (Dennis) Easley of Mason City, Rita (Martin) Furst of Garner, Betty Knazs of Baton Rouge, LA; Kathryn (Dave) Pueggel of Clear Lake, Pat (George) Bethel of Arvada, CO, Barbara (Brian) O’Rourke of Tucson, AZ, Peg (Jon) Lemke of Miller and Janet (Steve) Goll of Garner; brothers, Bob (Diane) Deibler of Garner, Bill (Diana) Deibler of Hayfield, and Tom (Elaine) Deibler of Garner; sister-in-law, Lois Deibler of Huntington, IN; Joe’s fiancée, Jackie Loterbour of Garner; and about 100 nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who are honored to remember their “Uncle Jim.” He will be sorely missed by his furry family members, Hank and Hattie, and all the rest of his family members’ animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Evans; brothers, Jack and Joe Deibler; nephews, Paul Evans, George Bethel, Dave Neuberger; brother-in-law, Doug Evans; and grandparents, John and Ann Deibler and Jim and Daisy Ross