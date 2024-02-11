Obits
Joanne A. Duncalf
Joanne A. Duncalf, 77, of Clarion passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Clarion.
Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM with visitation following at the church on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233