Joanne A. Duncalf

Joanne A. Duncalf, 77, of Clarion passed away Thursday, February 8, 2024, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Clarion.

Rosary will begin at 1:30 PM with visitation following at the church on Thursday.

 

