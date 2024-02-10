HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Local State Qualifiers
We have local wrestling teams at four IHSAA Districts around the state—class 1A in Lake Mills and Ogden and Class 2A in Estherville and Osage.
IN LAKE MILLS
106 – Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills – 1st
113 – Linca Scarlett, Northwood-Kensett – 2nd
120 – Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs – 2nd
126- Liam Stockberger, Central Springs – 1st
132 – Landon Price, Lake Mills – 1st
138 – Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills – 1st
150 – Rory Prazak II, Central Springs – 1st
– Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett 2nd
157 – Garrett Ham, Lake Mills – 2nd
165 – Lincoln Blickenderfer, Central Springs – 1st
– Regan Witt, Saint Ansgar 2nd
175 – Dillion Blickenderfer, Central Springs – 2nd
190 – Andrew Grunhovd, Lake Mills – 2nd
215 – Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills – 1st
285 – Kael Hanig, Newman Catholic – 2nd
IN OGDEN
126 – Jacob Larson, West Hancock – 2nd
132 – Ethan Gayken, West Hancock – 2nd
138 – Teague Smith, West Hancock – 1st
157 – Kellen Smith, West Hancock – 1st
175 – Creighton Kelly, West Hancock – 1st
190 – Kale Zuehl, West Hancock – 1st
215 – David Smith, West Hancock – 1st
IN OSAGE
120 – Jasper Sonberg, Osage – 2nd
138 – Blake Fox, Osage – 1st
144 – Anders Kittelson, Osage – 1st
150 – Darren Adams, Osage – 2nd
157 – Tucker Stangel, Osage – 1st
165 – Max Gast, Osage – 1st
215 – Ledger Nehls, Osage – 1st
285 – Mac Muller, Osage – JT Kelso, Forest City
IN ESTHERVILLE
106 – Kaleb Feld, GHV – 1st
– John Amos, Clear Lake – 2nd
132 – Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake – 1st
150 – Lucas Kral, GHV – 1st
157 – Raif Baack, Clear Lake – 2nd
165 – Christian Dunning, Clear Lake
175 – Michael Ohotto jr., GHV – 1st
190 – Parker Moritz, GHV – 1st
215 – Jake Trenary, Clear Lake – 1st