HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Local State Qualifiers

We have local wrestling teams at four IHSAA Districts around the state—class 1A in Lake Mills and Ogden and Class 2A in Estherville and Osage.

IN LAKE MILLS

106 – Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills – 1st

113 – Linca Scarlett, Northwood-Kensett – 2nd

120 – Dawson Jacobsen, Central Springs – 2nd

126- Liam Stockberger, Central Springs – 1st

132 – Landon Price, Lake Mills – 1st

138 – Steve Brandenburg, Lake Mills – 1st

150 – Rory Prazak II, Central Springs – 1st

– Alex Tiedemann, Northwood-Kensett 2nd

157 – Garrett Ham, Lake Mills – 2nd

165 – Lincoln Blickenderfer, Central Springs – 1st

– Regan Witt, Saint Ansgar 2nd

175 – Dillion Blickenderfer, Central Springs – 2nd

190 – Andrew Grunhovd, Lake Mills – 2nd

215 – Wyatt Hanna, Lake Mills – 1st

285 – Kael Hanig, Newman Catholic – 2nd

 

IN OGDEN

126 – Jacob Larson, West Hancock – 2nd

132 – Ethan Gayken, West Hancock – 2nd

138 – Teague Smith, West Hancock – 1st

157 – Kellen Smith, West Hancock – 1st

175 – Creighton Kelly, West Hancock – 1st

190 – Kale Zuehl, West Hancock – 1st

215 – David Smith, West Hancock – 1st

IN OSAGE

120 – Jasper Sonberg, Osage – 2nd

138 – Blake Fox, Osage – 1st

144 – Anders Kittelson, Osage – 1st

150 – Darren Adams, Osage – 2nd

157 – Tucker Stangel, Osage – 1st

165 – Max Gast, Osage – 1st

215 – Ledger Nehls, Osage – 1st

285 – Mac Muller, Osage – JT Kelso, Forest City

IN ESTHERVILLE

106 – Kaleb Feld, GHV – 1st

– John Amos, Clear Lake – 2nd

132 – Aiden Hippen, Clear Lake – 1st

150 – Lucas Kral, GHV – 1st

157 – Raif Baack, Clear Lake – 2nd

165 – Christian Dunning, Clear Lake

175 – Michael Ohotto jr., GHV – 1st

190 – Parker Moritz, GHV – 1st

215 – Jake Trenary, Clear Lake – 1st

 

