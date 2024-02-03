Sports

STATE WRESTLING: Lake Mills falls in consolation semifinals

The fourth-seeded Lake Mills Bulldogs fell to eighth-seeded Wapsie Valley Warriors inside Xtream Arena Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs took the lead early in the dual, but Wapsie Valley secured the win at 165, taking a seven-point advantage into the final bout of the dual.

 

Lake Mills will return on KIOW at 4:00 PM this afternoon, wrestling for seventh place.

 

 

Match Summary WAVA LAMI
190 Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills) Dec 7-2

 3.0 0
215 Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) over Hayden Ryherd (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:34

 0 6.0
285 Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Jakobe Anderson (Lake Mills) Fall 1:59

 6.0 0
106 Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 6.0 0
113 Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) over Sawyer Krall (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:40

 0 6.0
120 Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley) over Carter Helgeson (Lake Mills) Dec 4-0

 3.0 0
126 Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Royce Peterson (Lake Mills) TF 16-1

 5.0 0
132 Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) over Wally Kaufman (Wapsie Valley) Maj 10-2

 0 4.0
138 Landon Price (Lake Mills) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:49

 0 6.0
144 Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) over Cadyn Dana (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:39

 0 6.0
150 Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Cody Cox (Lake Mills) Dec 7-2

 3.0 0
157 Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Austin Stene (Lake Mills) Fall 1:26

 6.0 0
165 Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Garrett Ham (Lake Mills) Dec 5-4

 3.0 0
175 Beau Kaufman (Lake Mills) over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Maj 10-2

 0 4.0
Dual Meet Score 35.0 32.0
