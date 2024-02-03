Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Lake Mills falls in consolation semifinals
The fourth-seeded Lake Mills Bulldogs fell to eighth-seeded Wapsie Valley Warriors inside Xtream Arena Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs took the lead early in the dual, but Wapsie Valley secured the win at 165, taking a seven-point advantage into the final bout of the dual.
Lake Mills will return on KIOW at 4:00 PM this afternoon, wrestling for seventh place.
|Match Summary
|WAVA
|LAMI
|190
|Drew Lansing (Wapsie Valley) over Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills) Dec 7-2
|3.0
|0
|215
|Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) over Hayden Ryherd (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:34
|0
|6.0
|285
|Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) over Jakobe Anderson (Lake Mills) Fall 1:59
|6.0
|0
|106
|Kaiden Belinsky (Wapsie Valley) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|6.0
|0
|113
|Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) over Sawyer Krall (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:40
|0
|6.0
|120
|Landan Frost (Wapsie Valley) over Carter Helgeson (Lake Mills) Dec 4-0
|3.0
|0
|126
|Brody Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) over Royce Peterson (Lake Mills) TF 16-1
|5.0
|0
|132
|Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) over Wally Kaufman (Wapsie Valley) Maj 10-2
|0
|4.0
|138
|Landon Price (Lake Mills) over Dallas Tisue (Wapsie Valley) Fall 0:49
|0
|6.0
|144
|Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) over Cadyn Dana (Wapsie Valley) Fall 1:39
|0
|6.0
|150
|Easton Krall (Wapsie Valley) over Cody Cox (Lake Mills) Dec 7-2
|3.0
|0
|157
|Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) over Austin Stene (Lake Mills) Fall 1:26
|6.0
|0
|165
|Garrett Miller (Wapsie Valley) over Garrett Ham (Lake Mills) Dec 5-4
|3.0
|0
|175
|Beau Kaufman (Lake Mills) over Brock Kleitsch (Wapsie Valley) Maj 10-2
|0
|4.0
|Dual Meet Score
|35.0
|32.0