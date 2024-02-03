Obits

Beverly R. Schroader

Beverly R. Schroader, age 88 of Forest City, a longtime resident of rural Scarville/Vinje, died on Friday, February 2, 2024 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 3rd St. in Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time at the church on Wednesday.

Her interment will be next to her husband Donald in Fairview Cemetery, north of Kiester, Minnesota.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.

 

