STATE WRESTLING: Lake Mills falls to consolation bracket in dual tournament

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 second agoLast Updated: February 3, 2024

The 4th-seeded Lake Mills Bulldogs fell to 5th-seeded Nashua-Plainfield Saturday morning inside the Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Bulldogs will now wrestle 8th-seeded Wapsie Valley in the consolation semifinals at 12:30 on KIOW and live at KIOW.com.

 

Match Summary LAMI NAPL
175 Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Josiah Kjeldahl (Lake Mills) Fall 1:20

 0 6.0
190 Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) over Ethan Lawson (Lake Mills) Fall 1:45

 0 6.0
215 Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills) TF 19-4

 0 5.0
285 Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 6-3

 3.0 0
106 Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) over Connor Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:03

 6.0 0
113 Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
120 Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) over Carter Helgeson (Lake Mills) Maj 14-5

 0 4.0
126 Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) Fall 3:53

 0 6.0
132 Landon Price (Lake Mills) over Luke Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 0:36

 6.0 0
138 Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) over Tyler Zimmer (Nashua-Plainfield) Maj 12-3

 4.0 0
144 Devon Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) over Caleb Skogen (Lake Mills) Maj 12-4

 0 4.0
150 Aiden Gelner (Nashua-Plainfield) over Austin Stene (Lake Mills) Dec 5-1

 0 3.0
157 Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) over Eli Smith (Lake Mills) Fall 0:59

 0 6.0
165 Beau Kaufman (Lake Mills) over Dylan Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 4-1

 3.0 0
Dual Meet Score 22.0 46.0
