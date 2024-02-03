Sports
STATE WRESTLING: Lake Mills falls to consolation bracket in dual tournament
The 4th-seeded Lake Mills Bulldogs fell to 5th-seeded Nashua-Plainfield Saturday morning inside the Xtream Arena in Coralville. The Bulldogs will now wrestle 8th-seeded Wapsie Valley in the consolation semifinals at 12:30 on KIOW and live at KIOW.com.
|Match Summary
|LAMI
|NAPL
|175
|Eli Kalainoff (Nashua-Plainfield) over Josiah Kjeldahl (Lake Mills) Fall 1:20
|0
|6.0
|190
|Titus Evans (Nashua-Plainfield) over Ethan Lawson (Lake Mills) Fall 1:45
|0
|6.0
|215
|Tate White (Nashua-Plainfield) over Andrew Grunhovd (Lake Mills) TF 19-4
|0
|5.0
|285
|Wyatt Hanna (Lake Mills) over Aiden Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 6-3
|3.0
|0
|106
|Lucas Oldenkamp (Lake Mills) over Connor Sullivan (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 1:03
|6.0
|0
|113
|Nic Brase (Nashua-Plainfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
|0
|6.0
|120
|Hayden Munn (Nashua-Plainfield) over Carter Helgeson (Lake Mills) Maj 14-5
|0
|4.0
|126
|Jayden Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield) over Hayden Helgeson (Lake Mills) Fall 3:53
|0
|6.0
|132
|Landon Price (Lake Mills) over Luke Zwanziger (Nashua-Plainfield) Fall 0:36
|6.0
|0
|138
|Steve Brandenburg (Lake Mills) over Tyler Zimmer (Nashua-Plainfield) Maj 12-3
|4.0
|0
|144
|Devon Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) over Caleb Skogen (Lake Mills) Maj 12-4
|0
|4.0
|150
|Aiden Gelner (Nashua-Plainfield) over Austin Stene (Lake Mills) Dec 5-1
|0
|3.0
|157
|Jackson Carey (Nashua-Plainfield) over Eli Smith (Lake Mills) Fall 0:59
|0
|6.0
|165
|Beau Kaufman (Lake Mills) over Dylan Blanchard (Nashua-Plainfield) Dec 4-1
|3.0
|0
|Dual Meet Score
|22.0
|46.0