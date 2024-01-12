Sports

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Scores from 1/11/24

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: January 12, 2024

WRESTLING

Forest City 48, GHV 26

Forest City 72, NK 9

Forest City 41, St. Ansgar 32

GHV 39, NK 36

St. Ansgar 43, GHV 42

St. Ansgar 43, NK 30

Lake Mills 57, Eagle Grove 15

Lake Mills 78, Rockford 0

Osage 39, Lake Mills 29

Osage 78, Eagle Grove 6

Osage 84, Rockford 0

Eagle Grove 44, Rockford 18

West Hancock 57, Central Springs 19

West Hancock 45, North Butler-Clarksville 26

Nashua-Plainfield 54, West Hancock 15

Central Springs 43, North Butler-Clarksville 42

Nashua-Plainfield 58, Central Springs 21

Nashua-Plainfield 65, North Butler-Clarksville 14

North Union 55, Newman Catholic 22

North Union 72, West Fork 3

Newman Catholic 45, West Fork 6

Algona 46, Clear Lake 21

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Algona 37

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36, Clear Lake 31 

