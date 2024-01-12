Sports
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Scores from 1/11/24
WRESTLING
Forest City 48, GHV 26
Forest City 72, NK 9
Forest City 41, St. Ansgar 32
GHV 39, NK 36
St. Ansgar 43, GHV 42
St. Ansgar 43, NK 30
Lake Mills 57, Eagle Grove 15
Lake Mills 78, Rockford 0
Osage 39, Lake Mills 29
Osage 78, Eagle Grove 6
Osage 84, Rockford 0
Eagle Grove 44, Rockford 18
West Hancock 57, Central Springs 19
West Hancock 45, North Butler-Clarksville 26
Nashua-Plainfield 54, West Hancock 15
Central Springs 43, North Butler-Clarksville 42
Nashua-Plainfield 58, Central Springs 21
Nashua-Plainfield 65, North Butler-Clarksville 14
North Union 55, Newman Catholic 22
North Union 72, West Fork 3
Newman Catholic 45, West Fork 6
Algona 46, Clear Lake 21
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Algona 37
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 36, Clear Lake 31