HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/11/24
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Belmond-Klemme 39, Lake Mills 34
Bishop Garrigan 69, Newman Catholic, Mason City 31
Emmetsburg 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 24
Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 31
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44, St Ansgar 26
North Union 46, GTRA 25
Riceville 40, Central Springs 24
West Hancock, Britt 67, North Butler, Greene 30 – B103
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop Garrigan 63, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59
Central Springs 62, Riceville 56
Dike-New Hartford 57, West Fork, Sheffield 56
Emmetsburg 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 59
Lake Mills 87, Belmond-Klemme 51
Nashua-Plainfield 78, Postville 65
North Butler 53, West Hancock 41 – b103
North Union 61, GTRA 29
St Ansgar 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 71, Manson Northwest Webster 53