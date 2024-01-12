Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/11/24

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal2 hours agoLast Updated: January 12, 2024

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Belmond-Klemme 39, Lake Mills 34

Bishop Garrigan 69, Newman Catholic, Mason City 31

Emmetsburg 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 24

Nashua-Plainfield 72, Postville 31

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44, St Ansgar 26

North Union 46, GTRA 25

Riceville 40, Central Springs 24

West Hancock, Britt 67, North Butler, Greene 30 – B103

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop Garrigan 63, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59

Central Springs 62, Riceville 56

Dike-New Hartford 57, West Fork, Sheffield 56

Emmetsburg 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 59

Lake Mills 87, Belmond-Klemme 51

Nashua-Plainfield 78, Postville 65

North Butler 53, West Hancock 41 – b103

North Union 61, GTRA 29

St Ansgar 63, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 71, Manson Northwest Webster 53

