TIC West POY, Jalyn Hovenga signs with Waldorf

The top area volleyball talent in the class of 2024 has decided to stay home and play at Waldorf University. Top of Iowa West Conference Player of the Year Jalyn Hovenga signed with the Warriors Wednesday at Forest City High School.

Hovenga helped lead the Indians to the Top of Iowa West title, winning at Lake Mills, something that hadn’t been done in her lifetime. She led the team with 299 kills, adding 197 digs and 35 blocks, and served 275-298 (92%) in 92 sets. The Indians made another Class 3A IGHSAU Regional Final before falling to eventual 3A champ Western Christian.

Waldorf and head coach Bri Ebenhoe has had the opportunity to build a relationship with and eye Hovenga for some time, between camps that Hovenga has attended to the multiple volleyball games that Ebenhoe and assistant coach Matt Ebenhoe have attended. Jalyn’s sister, Emma, has been a setter on the team for the past few years and, this fall – recorded 429 assists.

During her time with the Indians, Hovenga has been asked to play many different roles, but at Waldorf – the Warriors expect Hovenga just to hit.

Hovenga said that Wednesday, her signing day, was very special to her and her family.