Feenstra Votes to Stop President Biden’s Electric-Vehicle Mandates on Iowa Families

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for, and the U.S. House of Representatives passed, the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act. This legislation would prohibit the Environmental Protection Agency administrator from implementing or enforcing a proposed EPA rule requiring 67% of new vehicle sales to be electric by 2032.

“President Biden’s obsession with electric vehicles is not only costly for Iowa families, but also beneficial for countries like China that produce the critical materials that we need to manufacture EVs. With the passage of this legislation, we rightfully remove power from the EPA and return it to American consumers who should be able to choose the type of car or truck they prefer to drive. The Biden administration’s preferences should have no influence,” said Rep. Feenstra. “If President Biden truly cares about reducing emissions, he must embrace Iowa biofuels – like ethanol and biodiesel – that can lower gas prices for our families, end our reliance on foreign supply chains, and protect our environment. I will continue to oppose President Biden’s misguided and hasty transition to electric vehicles and instead advocate for year-round E-15 and flex-fuel vehicles.”

According to market data, electric vehicles accounted for only 5.8% of new vehicle sales in the United States in 2022. However, under the Biden administration’s arduous proposal, roughly 67% of new vehicles sold in the United States would be electric by 2032 – an unthinkable jump in just ten years’ time, especially considering that 93% of all new car sales were gas-powered last year.

These mandates are even more out of touch as President Biden’s own Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, admitted that 4 in 5 new vehicle sales will still be powered by liquid fuels in 2050.