Ernst Demands Answers on Small Business Aid Sent to Ukraine

As the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) continues to hide from accountability on foreign aid sent to Ukrainian small businesses, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, is doubling down on her oversight efforts on behalf of America’s entrepreneurs.

This follows the White House’s recent request for approximately $106 billion in new aid for Ukraine, without answering Ernst’s inquiry on how taxpayer funding at USAID was spent.

In the letter, Ernst writes: “I find it deeply disappointing my repeated requests, on behalf of millions of American small businesses, are unworthy of a substantive reply.

“Earlier this week, the White House released a letter indicating that the Department of Defense will run out of resources to procure weapons and equipment for Ukraine by the end of the year. This letter expresses, with urgency, the Biden Administration’s request for $106 billion in new funds for military, humanitarian, and general foreign aid to Ukraine.

“In light of this request, Americans must know how your agency is spending their hard-earned tax dollars in support of Ukrainian businesses. It is unreasonable to expect Congress to act on a request of this magnitude without a complete understanding of where prior taxpayer-funded assistance has gone.”

Ernst requested a status update from USAID on her information request for a full account of the aid recipients, partner organizations assisting with its distribution, the process for vetting recipients and distributors, and the reasons why projects were accepted and rejected.

