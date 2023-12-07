Iowa Will Continue Crop Insurance Discount for Cover Crops

This year, Iowa farmers planted cover crops on thousands of acres to improve soil health, protect their land from erosion, and more. Many of these producers are now eligible for a $5 per acre discount on their crop insurance. The deadline to sign up is Jan. 26.

“Farmers implementing cover crops are taking important steps to protect their land and our shared natural resources,” said Cynthia Farmer, policy associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “It is encouraging to see them rewarded for their efforts.”

The program is administered jointly by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency (RMA). The incentive is available for acres planted to cover crops in the fall of 2023 and will be reflected on the producer’s 2024 spring crop insurance premium.

The application process will be conducted entirely online. IDALS will process applications, verify cover crop acres, and provide a list of eligible recipients to RMA. The discount is only available in the state of Iowa, and it cannot be applied to acres enrolled in other state or federal cost share programs.

This is the seventh year the program will be offered. To date, nearly 2,000 farmers have enrolled almost 1 million acres of farmland.

“Cover crops are growing in popularity, and we are thrilled to see this incentive continue,” Farmer said. “The program also demonstrates Iowa’s leadership on conservation, as it has gone on to inspire similar programs in other states.”

To learn more and enroll in the program, interested producers should visit apply.cleanwateriowa.org.