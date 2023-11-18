Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/20/23 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. FY24 Budget Amendment Hearing – 8:00 A.M.
6. Resolution 2023-37 Amend Fiscal Year 2023/24 Worth County Budget
7. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Professional Services Agreement by and between Worth County, Iowa and WHKS & Co – 2024 Bridge Inspection, Rating and Maintenance Recommendations
8. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
9. Claims
10. Reports
11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
12. Liquor License
13. Auxiant – Acceptance of Fees
14. Engagement of Northland Securities as Underwriter
15. 2023 City/School Election Second Canvass of Votes – 8:45 A.M.
16. Water System Improvement Project
17. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates
18. WINN-WORTH BETCO
19. EMS Continued Discussion
20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
21. Department Head Discussion
22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.
b. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.
c. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.
d. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1
e. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library – December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.
f. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.
g. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.
Adjourn