Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 11/20/23 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. FY24 Budget Amendment Hearing – 8:00 A.M.

6. Resolution 2023-37 Amend Fiscal Year 2023/24 Worth County Budget

7. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Professional Services Agreement by and between Worth County, Iowa and WHKS & Co – 2024 Bridge Inspection, Rating and Maintenance Recommendations

8. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

9. Claims

10. Reports

11. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

12. Liquor License

13. Auxiant – Acceptance of Fees

14. Engagement of Northland Securities as Underwriter

15. 2023 City/School Election Second Canvass of Votes – 8:45 A.M.

16. Water System Improvement Project

17. Discussion on Water and Sewer Rates

18. WINN-WORTH BETCO

19. EMS Continued Discussion

20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

21. Department Head Discussion

22. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

23. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

24. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Winnebago Conservation Building – January 11 – 11:30 A.M.

b. DD #14 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 11:00 A.M.

c. DD #34 – Public Hearing – Review Engineer’s Report – Proposed Improvements – November 27 – 9:30 A.M.

d. IDDA – Annual Conference – Best Western Starlite Village Hotel, Fort Dodge, IA – December 1

e. Winnebago River Watershed Management Authority Informational Meeting – Mason City Public Library – December 7 – 9:00-11:00 A.M.

f. District II Supervisors Meeting – Pub on the Cedar, 101 N Jackson St, Charles City – December 7 – 10:00 A.M.

g. Alison Mason, Director of Volunteer Services – RSVP Annual Budget Visit – December 18 – 8:45 A.M.

Adjourn