Britt Library Holds Numerous Events

The Britt Public Library continues to stay very busy. One of the great events involved the West Hancock Eagles. Library Director Linda Friedow explained it was a fun afternoon.

The Britt Library has also been very involved with the community according to Friedow.

Meanwhile, the staff has been very busy creating new space.

According to Friedow, there have been some electronic changes as well.

The Britt Public Library continues to update and stay ahead where possible for its patrons.